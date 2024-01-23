Govt sacks Anganwadi workers under ESMA

Vijayawada: The anganwadis agitation took a serious turn on Monday as the state government sacked more than one lakh Anganwadi workers slapping ESMA on them.

This has forced Anganwadis and other organisations to call for AP bandh on Wednesday.

The Anganwadis who have been on agitation for the past 40 days seeking increase in their wages, had organised a Chalo Vijayawada programme on Monday.

They wanted to submit a memorandum to Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy.

The police imposed prohibitory orders and arrested them wherever possible throughout the state. There was jostling between the agitating Anganwadis and the police at some places.

While the agitation and arrests were on, the state government issued orders to district collectors to serve termination notice to the agitating Anganwadi workers on the grounds that they had failed to resume duties despite a ban imposed on their agitation.

Officials told Hans India that the government was getting ready to issue orders to recruit new Anganwadi workers on January 25.

TDP national president N Chandrababu Naidu and Jana Sena chief Pawan Kalyan strongly condemned the suppressive attitude of the state government.

Pawan Kalyan said it was highly condemnable that the police had dragged the agitating Anganwadis while they tried to go to CM’s office to submit a memorandum. He said that the state government should respond positively and resolve their grievances.

CPM state committee condemned the police action on agitating Anganwadi workers. The CPM alleged that the police switched off power and dragged the workers from the tent where they were fasting in Vijayawada. They demanded that the arrested workers be released immediately.