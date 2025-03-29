Govt seeks ICMR help in finding out root cause

Vijayawada : The state government is taking serious measures to combat the increasing prevalence of kidney ailments in A Konduru mandal of Krishna district. As part of these efforts, the government has requested the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) team from Jodhpur to conduct a comprehensive study to identify the root causes of the issue. The experts’ team is expected to visit the district soon for in-depth analysis. NTR District Collector G Lakshmi Shah highlighted the urgency of the matter in a recent Collectors' meeting. Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu emphasised the need for immediate and effective interventions to mitigate the spread of kidney-related diseases.

It is worth noting that The Hans India had previously visited the affected villages in 2022 and reported on the alarming rise in kidney ailments within A Konduru mandal.

In an exclusive interview with The Hans India, Collector G Lakshmi Shah revealed that kidney ailments have been identified in 25 tandas of A Konduru mandal. The state government is prioritising efforts to address this health crisis and aims to provide safe drinking water to the affected mandals by June this year.

Given that local research teams have attributed the prevalence of kidney ailments to multiple factors, the government has sought the expertise of ICMR, Jodhpur. The expert team will investigate various potential causes, including food habits, agricultural practices, use of chemicals and pesticides, and the consumption of antibiotics. Additionally, an in-depth study will be conducted through blood sample collection and biopsy tests to formulate preventive measures.

Simultaneously, authorities have intensified efforts to curb illicit brewing activities in the affected tandas, as these may also contribute to the health crisis.

To support patients, the government has established dialysis centers with a 12-bed capacity in Tiruvur and a 3-bed facility in A Konduru.

Meanwhile, J Venkateswara Rao, a resident of A Konduru mandal, pointed out that many individuals in the region remain unaware of their kidney ailments. He further stated that the cases are also increasing in Gampalagudem mandal, with residents seeking a permanent solution to this pressing issue.