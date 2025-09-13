Govt stands by the poor in healthcare, assures MLA Paritala Sunitha

Ramagiri: The government is committed to supporting the healthcare needs of every poor family in the State, said Rapthadu MLA Paritala Sunitha.

On Wednesday, she distributed CMRF (Chief Minister’s Relief Fund) cheques worth ₹10.83 lakh to 15 beneficiaries from Chennekothapalli, Ramagiri, and Kanaganapalli mandals at her camp office in Venkatapuram, Ramagiri mandal. In total, 41 beneficiaries from the constituency have been sanctioned CMRF cheques worth ₹31.39 lakh.

Expressing gratitude, the beneficiaries thanked MLA Sunitha and Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu for the timely assistance.

Addressing the gathering, Sunitha said that since the coalition government came to power, NTR health services have been further expanded.

She condemned the YSRCP leaders for spreading “false propaganda” that the scheme was being privatized.

“In reality, we are strengthening and improving the services more than ever before,” she asserted.

Sunitha explained that many patients who were ineligible under NTR health services and forced to seek treatment in private hospitals were being supported through CMRF.

“In just 14 months, we have extended more CMRF aid than ever before, thanks to the generosity of CM Chandrababu Naidu,” she said.

Prior to the programme, MLA Sunitha visited her agricultural fields near Narasampalli and Venkatapuram, inspecting crops and interacting with farm workers.

After days of being occupied with the “Super Six – Super Hit” meeting arrangements and ministerial visits, she spent quality time in her own fields.