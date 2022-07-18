Govt successful in tackling floods, claims minister Venugopala Krishna

Vijayawada: Minister for information and public relations Ch Venugopala Krishna said the state government was successful in facing the challenge posed by Godavari floods and in preventing loss of life.

Speaking to media persons at the Secretariat on Monday, the minister said with the initiative of Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, officials acted immediately and took up relief measures, including shifting of people to safer places.

He said the CM released Rs 5 crore for each flood-affected district as immediate relief. In five districts, 191 rehabilitation camps were set up and 30,574 people were shifted to them. Besides, 256 medical camps were organised and food packets and water packets were distributed in flood ravaged areas.

The minister said NDRF and SDRF teams were pressed into service to save the lives of people. He said the state government has been distributing Rs 2,000 cash, 25 kg rice, one kg dal and one litre oil to each family.

Venugopala Krishna said the Chief Minister had conducted aerial survey and instructed officials that there should be no complaint from flood victims over scarcity of food and water. He alleged that the opposition parties were resorting to mud slinging on YSRCP government instead of giving suggestions and offering constructive criticism to benefit people at the present hour of crisis.