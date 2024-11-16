Live
Just In
Govt successfully implementing Deepam-II: Manohar
- Civil supplies minister rejects allegations of YSRP MLCs on haphazard implementation of scheme
- Says 25,64,951 gas cylinders have been distributed and Rs 141.17 cr has been deposited in the accounts of beneficiaries in the last 15 days
Guntur: Civil supplies minister Dr Nadendla Manohar made it clear that the government is successfully implementing the Deepam-II scheme and eligible families will get three gas cylinders in a year.
Reacting to sharply to the questions raised by the YSRCP MLCs S Mangamma and Varudu Kalyani in Legislative Council on Friday, he recalled that the Deepam was launched on October 31 as a part of implementing the ‘Super Six’ promises.
During the last 15 days, 35,77,566 gas cylinders were booked and 25,64,951 cylinders were distributed under Deepam-II scheme and Rs 141,17,81,000 subsidy was credited to the bank accounts of beneficiaries by oil marketing companies so far.
He made it clear that only rice card holders will get free gas cylinders under the scheme and 1,55,22,000 gas consumers are eligible. The government has already paid Rs 894 crore subsidy to the oil companies in advance for implementing the scheme. He accused the YSRCP of misleading the people on the scheme by peddling lies.
Manohar said that those who have a rice card, gas connection and active Aadhaar card are eligible to get three gas cylinders a year. He said that the government will give one free gas cylinder every four months in a year. If the beneficiaries have any grievance, they may complain on toll free no 1967.