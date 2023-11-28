Govt taking measures for development of dairy farmers: Vanitha

RAJAMAHENDRAVARAM: Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has been taking measures to protect the health of cattle, said Minister Taneti Vanitha here on Monday. She pointed out that the Chief Minister provided ambulances to promptly attend to the health needs of cattle.

Minister Vanitha and MP Margani Bharat Ram jointly inaugurated a new building of Area Veterinary Hospital constructed at a cost of Rs 35.95 lakh at Tummalava in Rajamahendravaram on Monday.

Speaking on the occasion, the Minister said that taking good care of the dairy cattle would help in the development of dairy farmers. The Minister hailed the construction of a veterinary clinic utilising NABARD funds of Rs 35.95 lakh.

She said that two vehicles have been provided to each constituency at a cost of Rs 240.69 crore under YSR Sanchara Pashu Vaidya Seva and 1962 toll-free number was set up for medical assistance for dairy cattle.

MP Bharat Ram expressed concern over cows and buffaloes being left as strays on the roads. He said that they get infected by eating plastic and waste materials.

By consuming their milk, people also get diseases. He said that it is the responsibility of the veterinarians to educate the dairy farmers on the issue. Dr STG Satya Govind, joint director of the Animal Husbandry department, also participated in the programme.