Govt targeting uplift of poor: MLA Dulam

Eluru: Under Jagananna Chedodu scheme for third year in a row, 15,968 rajakas, Nayi Brahmins and tailors have received a financial benefit of Rs 15.96 crore in Eluru district.

District Collector V Prasanna Venkatesh said that Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has provided a financial assistance of Rs 330.14 crore to 3,30,014 rajakas, Nai Brahmins and tailors across the State through Jagananna Chedodu scheme in Vinukonda of Palnadu district by pressing a computer button and depositing cash in the accounts of the beneficiaries.

District Collector V Prasanna Venkatesh, Kaikaluru MLA Dulam Nageswara Rao, BC Corporation Executive Director Pushpalatha, State Sheikh Corporation Director Akbar, State General Secretary and president of Joint District Rajaka Sangam CH Katlayya and others participated in the programme held at the Collectorate here on Monday.

On this occasion, Kaikaluru MLA Dulam Nageswara Rao and District Collector V Prasanna Venkatesh handed over a mega check for Rs 15.97 crore to 15,968 beneficiaries of Eluru district.

District Collector V Prasanna Venkatesh said that the government will provide financial assistance of Rs 10,000 per annum to rajakas, Nai Brahmins and tailors, who have shops under Jagananna Chedodu scheme. As part of this, this year 9,420 tailors, who have shops, got Rs 9.42 crore, 4,419 rajakas got Rs 4.42 crore and 2,129 Nai Brahmins got Rs 2.13 crore.

Kaikaluru MLA Dulam Nageswara Rao said that the government supports rajakas, Nai Brahmins and tailors by providing financial assistance under Jagananna Chedodu scheme. Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy is credited with providing many development and welfare schemes through Navaratnalu. He said that the government works on the development of the poor.

Tailor Union president Busa Bala bhaskara Reddy, Tailor Cooperative Society president Polagani Venkat, beneficiaries Kothapalli Devi Kiran Kumar, Komali Ganesh Kumar, Rajaka, Nai Brahmana beneficiaries said that Jagananna has been giving Rs 10,000 per year for the last two years. They said that they will receive through the scheme and thus contribute a lot to the development of their professions. They expressed their opinion that they will stand by the Chief Minister who continuously provides many schemes for the betterment of everyone.