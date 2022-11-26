Govt to appoint panel to curb illegal mining: Kakani

Nellore: Agriculture Minister Kakani Govardhan Reddy assured to appoint a committee consisting of senior officials to check illegal mining and carrying heavy lorries-laden with ore damaging roads in the district. Holding a review meet with the officials of various departments on Friday, the minister said several roads in the district were damaged due to heavy loads being carried by the trucks and such activities should be restricted besides controlling illegal mining in the district.

He said the government has sanctioned Rs 7,600 crore for drinking water connections under Jal Jeevan Mission in the state and a GO was released a couple of days ago. He said Nellore was allocated Rs 344 crore and the works are being taken up at a fast pace. He said opinion of all legislators and people's representatives would be taken for the overall development of district. Venkatagiri legislator A Ramanarayana Reddy raised the issue of illegal mining and heavy loads by trucks in the district.

He directed the R&B and Panchayat Raj officials to get all roads in the district repaired immediately on a priority basis and the first phase of works were completed recently. He asked the officials to procure paddy from the farmers during the kharif season without creating any trouble.

Govardhan Reddy said the Chief Minister was giving priority to both development and welfare activities in the state and the administration should implement them flawlessly. Legislators Anam Ramanarayana Reddy, M Chandrasekhar Reddy, R Pratapkumar Reddy, Joint Collector R Kurmanath, SP Ch Vijaya Rao and DRO P Venkata Narayanamma participated.