Govt to support COWE’s efforts for women empowerment

Vijayawada: Rekha Rani, Commissioner of the State Textiles and Handloom Department, speaking at the oath-taking ceremony of the new executive of Confederation of Women Entrepreneurs of India (COWE), commended the COWE’s relentless efforts toward women’s empowerment and business development.

She particularly praised the visionary leadership of the AP Chapter, stating that it is an organisation that inspires confidence in women striving to reach the highest peaks.

She assured that the government would definitely support COWE’s initiatives for the development of women entrepreneurs. She highlighted various facilities and subsidies provided by the government for women entrepreneurs and urged COWE members to make optimal use of them.

Rekha Rani noted that handlooms will gain more prominence in the coming days and assured cooperation in establishing handloom clusters through COWE in future. She mentioned the current ‘Cheneta Ratham’ (Handloom Chariot) scheme, which involves selling products directly from weavers through vehicles in city streets and apartment complexes. She urged COWE to make this scheme more accessible to the public and encouraged interested individuals to contact the Textiles and Handloom Department.

Yarlagadda Geetha Srikant took oath as the new president of the AP COWE chapter, along with Vijayalakshmi and Jayalakshmi as secretaries, and Yalla Padmalatha as treasurer. The Executive Committee members - Shobha Rani, Swathi Chandra, Kodali Kavitha, Sravani Jetti, and Lakshmi Sujana and the Advisory Committee members — Mohini Devi, Malathi, Rajamani, and Sridevi assumed their responsibilities.

G Sudarshan Babu, Executive Director of MSME, Murari Mohan Behera, Deputy General Manager of NABARD and Potluri Bhaskara Rao, president of AP Chambers were also present.