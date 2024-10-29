  • Menu
Govt to upload all GOs issued during YSRCP rule

Secretary (political) Suresh Kumar issues a GO to this effect as per the policy of CM’s promise of transparency

Vijayawada: The state government on Monday issued orders to upload all the GOs released during the previous YSRCP government regime in GOIR web portal. It may be noted that the YSRCP government stopped uploading several GOs on the pretext of confidentiality from August 15, 2021 to August 28, 2024.

As per the orders, the state government decided to upload the existing and old GOs issued by all departments of the Secretariat during the YSRCP government within a period of two months. The government decided to upload all the GOs to maintain transparency in administration.

It may be noted that Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu said that the government will upload all the GOs including those issued during the YSRCP rule to maintain transparency and to make public the government actions.

Secretary (political) S Suresh Kumar, who issued the orders to upload all the GOs, said that the action will help to clear the doubts of people and the number of applications seeking information will come down once all the old GOs were also uploaded in web portal.

