Govt tough on drug menace: Minister

Vijayawada: Minister of Labour Vasamsetti Subhash unveiling the trailer of the movie ‘Dark Deals’ produced by Kasunuri Moulali under the banner of Sameera Films here on Thursday, said that the government has been tough on the drug menace and crushing with an iron hand.

The minister said that Home Minister V Anitha is guiding the EAGLE team to eradicate the drug menace across the state. The previous government totally failed to solve the unemployment problem and the unemployed persons became drug addicts.

Praising the producer Moulali for producing the movie Dark Deals which will bring awareness among the youth not to fall victims to the drugs, the minister said that more and more such films should be produced. The state government has been striving hard to solve the problem of unemployment to bring back the youth to the mainstream. Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu has been stressing on skill development programme to provide employment to the youth.

Film producer Moulali expressed anguish over the drug menace which is spoiling the lives of youth and the film aimed at changing the youth. He thanked the minister for sparing time to release the trailer of the movie Dark Deal. Film director Kiran thanked the minister for watching the trailer and complimenting the work.

Lead actresses Tejasvini, Asha, Uma, actors Yedukondalu, Sudhakar and others participated.