Govt transfers 14 IPS officers across the state

Vijayawada: The state government issues orders transferring and posting of 14 IPS officers effective immediately on Saturday. Chief secretary K Vijayanand issued GO No 1690 to this effect.

As per the order, Prakasam district SP A R Damodar has been transferred to Vizianagaram while Vizianagaram SP Vakul Jindal has been appointed as Guntur SP.

Annamayya district SP Vidhya Sagar Naidu has been relocated to the position of Krishna district SP and Dr BR Ambedkar Konaseema district SP B Krishna Rao has been reassigned to Palnadu district. Guntakal railway SP Rahul Meena has been designated as the new Dr BR Ambedkar Konaseema District SP.

Other notable transfers include Tirupati Urban SP V Harsha Vardhan Raju, who has been moved to Prakasam district SP. Additionally, Visakhapatnam DCP (L & O) Ajitha Vejendla has been appointed as Nellore district SP, while Red Sanders Anti Smuggling Task Force, Tirupati SP L Subbarayudu has been appointed as Tirupati SP. Bapatla SP Tushar Dudi has been transferred and appointed as Chittoor district SP. Further, CID SP (admin) B Uma Maheswara Rao has been shifted to Bapatla, and Alluri Sitarama Raju district additional SP Dheeraj Kunubili has been transferred with a promotion to Annamayya district SP.

Intelligence SP Shelke Nachiketh Vishwanath has been posted as YSR Kadapa SP, Greyhounds Group Commander Suneel Sheoran has been reassigned as Nandyal district SP, and Guntur urban SP Sathish Kumar has been transferred and appointed as Sri Satya Sai district SP.

The GO indicated that posting orders for officers who have been transferred but have not yet received new assignments will be issued separately.