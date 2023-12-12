Govt urged to lower land price to promote industrial growth

Vijayawada: Andhra Pradesh Chambers of Commerce and Industry Federation (AP Chambers) submitted a representation to Krishna District Collector P Raja Babu on the high plot rates in Mallavalli Industrial Park.

AP Chambers stated that the Mallavalli Industrial Park near Hanuman Junction had great potential to emerge as a manufacturing hub providing jobs to thousands of people in the area. The park is ideally located close to Vijayawada with excellent road and rail connectivity. Many large industries like Mohan Spintex, Ashok Leyland and several food processing units have already set up their units in the park.

The Chambers pointed out that unfortunately, several plots in the park are still vacant and as per their information, only 498 plots are allotted against 1,248 in the Model Industrial Park and 59 plots are allotted against 85 in the Mega Food Park and State Food Park.

Initially, the price of land in the Model Industrial Park was Rs 16 lakh per acre and the Food Park was Rs 42 lakh per acre. Currently, the prices of plots in the Model Industrial Park and the State Food Park are Rs 89 lakh per acre.

The steep increase in plot allotment rates from Rs 408 per sq yard to Rs 1,967 per sq yard is deterrent to investors as it is a huge burden to pay such high prices. Many plots are not occupied due to this reason.

AP Chambers appealed to the Krishna District Collector, the APIIC and the government to bring down the plot rates to the initially allotted rates in order to attract investors and boost industrialisation in the district.