Govt urged to save Damerla Art Gallery

Rajamahendravaram: Senior advocate and Chairman of Andhra Kesari Degree College Madduri Siva Subbarao have appealed to the government to take immediate steps to preserve the historic Damerla Rama Rao Memorial Art Gallery, which is currently in a state of neglect. He urged the Tourism, Culture, and Cinematography Minister Kandula Durgesh to take proactive measures to safeguard this iconic institution dedicated to the arts.

Subbarao made these remarks while inaugurating a photo exhibition organised by the Madeti Rajaji Memorial Art Academy on the occasion of the centenary celebrations of freedom fighter Alluri Sitarama Raju. The exhibition, which showcases various stages of Alluri’s life through artwork, was held at the Damerla Art Gallery.

A special meeting was conducted under the chairmanship of Sannidhanam Sastri, administrator of the CP Brown Mandiram.

Expressing concern over the lack of support for the visual arts, Subbarao warned that without government backing, the field of fine arts could face decline. He lauded the artists who have portrayed Alluri Sitarama Raju’s life through colourful paintings, showcasing their talent and giving deeper meaning to their art. He also praised the Art Gallery and the Academy for month-long art training programmes that nurture emerging artists.

Presiding over the meeting, Sannidhanam Sastri criticised the government’s indifference towards the preservation of the Damerla Art Gallery, highlighting the urgent need for intervention.

Exhibition organiser Madeti Ravi Prakash informed attendees that the exhibition features 32 colour paintings by 18 artists, visually narrating the life story of Alluri Sitarama Raju.

Renowned artist NVVS Lakshmi described Alluri’s life as a source of inspiration, while former municipal corporator Kosuri Chandi Priya recalled how Alluri dedicated his entire life to the service of tribal communities, sacrificing his life at a young age for the cause of India’s independence.

The event was attended by several art enthusiasts and dignitaries, including Tara Nagesh, T Ravikanth, M Vidyanidhi, Vinod, P Veerabhadra Rao, and G Seetha, among others.