Govt urged to set up cancer hospital in Vizianagaram

Vizianagaram: Civil society organisations have demanded that the government establish a cancer hospital in Vizianagaram district. They stated that poor tribes are struggling to reach Vizag and some other distant cities to meet the doctors.

On Sunday Bheesetti Babjee, State working president of Lok Satta party, and others have organised a roundtable meet and expressed their agony over the pathetic condition of poor cancer patients of this district.

They said that a large number of cancer cases were being reported in backward Srikakulam and Vizianagaram districts. Most of the patients are poor and they are not in a position to bear the expenditure towards treatment. The patients can't bear the transport charges to reach Vizag or Vellore. Those who took part in the meeting appealed to the government to come to the rescue of the poor and set up a cancer hospital in the district. They also resolved to take part in a one-day deeksha in support of their demand on February 4. G Nagireddy, M Tirupathirao and others have participated in the meeting.