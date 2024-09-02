Govt will support families affected by rains: Minister

Eluru: Housing and Information & Public Relations Minister Kolusu Parthasarathy has said that the government will support every family that suffered due to heavy rains. He toured many places such as Gandhinagar, NTR Colony, Apparao Peta in Nuzvid town, Battulavarigudem, Yalamandala in Nuzvid mandal, which were submerged due to heavy rains on Sunday.

He met the victims and enquired about their problems. The minister inspected the rehabilitation centre set up in Zilla Parishad Girls’ High School in Nuzvid and enquired about the facilities provided to them.

With Motupalli Tatarao Junior College in Nuzvid submerged in floodwater, 70 hostel students were shifted to the social welfare hostel on Saturday.

The minister visited the hostel and enquired about the welfare of the students. He said that the students are being provided with drinking water, clothes and essential commodities. The officials were ordered to provide the required medicines to the students. He instructed the officials to constantly monitor the welfare of the students so that any inconvenience to them could be avoided. Subsequently, the minister handed over clothes and cash to the students under the supervision of the Helping Hands organisation.