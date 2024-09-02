  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > News > State > Andhra Pradesh

Govt will support families affected by rains: Minister

Minister Kolusu Parthasarathy visiting areas affected by heavy rains in Nuzvid on Sunday
x

Minister Kolusu Parthasarathy visiting areas affected by heavy rains in Nuzvid on Sunday

Highlights

Housing and Information & Public Relations Minister Kolusu Parthasarathy has said that the government will support every family that suffered due to heavy rains

Eluru: Housing and Information & Public Relations Minister Kolusu Parthasarathy has said that the government will support every family that suffered due to heavy rains. He toured many places such as Gandhinagar, NTR Colony, Apparao Peta in Nuzvid town, Battulavarigudem, Yalamandala in Nuzvid mandal, which were submerged due to heavy rains on Sunday.

He met the victims and enquired about their problems. The minister inspected the rehabilitation centre set up in Zilla Parishad Girls’ High School in Nuzvid and enquired about the facilities provided to them.

With Motupalli Tatarao Junior College in Nuzvid submerged in floodwater, 70 hostel students were shifted to the social welfare hostel on Saturday.

The minister visited the hostel and enquired about the welfare of the students. He said that the students are being provided with drinking water, clothes and essential commodities. The officials were ordered to provide the required medicines to the students. He instructed the officials to constantly monitor the welfare of the students so that any inconvenience to them could be avoided. Subsequently, the minister handed over clothes and cash to the students under the supervision of the Helping Hands organisation.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2024 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X