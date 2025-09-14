  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Home  > News > State > Andhra Pradesh

Gowtham new YSRCP state booth committee general secretary

Gowtham new YSRCP state booth committee general secretary
x

YSRCP State Booth Committee General Secretary YV Gowtham with Prakasam district YSRCP president Dr Buchepalli Siva Prasad Reddy in Ongole on Saturday

Highlights

Ongole: YSR Congress Party State Booth Committee President Sudhakar Reddy announced that, following the recommendation of the party president YS Jagan...

Ongole: YSR Congress Party State Booth Committee President Sudhakar Reddy announced that, following the recommendation of the party president YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, he is appointing YV Gowtham of Ongole as the General Secretary of the state booth committee.

Following the appointment, Gowtham met with the district YSRCP president, Dr Buchepalli Siva Prasad Reddy, and thanked him for the opportunity.

Dr Reddy advised Gowtham to strengthen the party at the ground level and work for the welfare of the cadre.

Gowtham extended his gratitude to YSRCP senior leaders, including former MP YV Subbareddy, former minister Kanumuri Nageswara Rao, ZP Chairperson Buchepalli Venkayamma, parliament constituency coordinator Chevireddy Bhaskar Reddy, district observer Battula Brahmananda Reddy, Ongole assembly coordinator Chunduri Ravi Babu, and others, for their support in his appointment.

He announced that he will continue to strengthen the party and strive for the welfare of the party workers, with the support of the local leaders.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2025 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
sidekick