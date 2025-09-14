Gowtham new YSRCP state booth committee general secretary

Ongole: YSR Congress Party State Booth Committee President Sudhakar Reddy announced that, following the recommendation of the party president YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, he is appointing YV Gowtham of Ongole as the General Secretary of the state booth committee.

Following the appointment, Gowtham met with the district YSRCP president, Dr Buchepalli Siva Prasad Reddy, and thanked him for the opportunity.

Dr Reddy advised Gowtham to strengthen the party at the ground level and work for the welfare of the cadre.

Gowtham extended his gratitude to YSRCP senior leaders, including former MP YV Subbareddy, former minister Kanumuri Nageswara Rao, ZP Chairperson Buchepalli Venkayamma, parliament constituency coordinator Chevireddy Bhaskar Reddy, district observer Battula Brahmananda Reddy, Ongole assembly coordinator Chunduri Ravi Babu, and others, for their support in his appointment.

He announced that he will continue to strengthen the party and strive for the welfare of the party workers, with the support of the local leaders.