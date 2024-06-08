Graduation Ceremony for foreign students held at GITAM

Visakhapatnam : International students from Afghanistan, Rwanda, Liberia, Nigeria, Nepal, Ethiopia, Uganda and Indonesia received degrees during the fifth special graduation ceremony organised at GITAM here on Friday.

Addressing foreign graduates, the institution’s Pro Vice-Chancellor Y Gowtham Rao said India’s educational system which is as diverse as its history, culture and experiences makes it one of the popular destinations for international students to study here. He mentioned that education helps countries grow economically.

School of Science Dean K S Krishna said the students must utilise the knowledge to develop their countries’ human resource. He suggested that graduates should give priority to research in order to serve society.

International Affairs Director KPC Kishan informed that there are over 400 students from 25 countries pursuing their studies at GITAM. He thanked the Central government for initiating the study in India programme to promote Indian universities abroad. He said that India is home to inventions and discoveries from various avenues and they have been adopted by the world.

A total of 51 students successfully completed their studies in the institution during the current academic year in engineering, science, pharmacy, paramedical sciences, nursing and in management subjects. He advised the students to join the Indian alumni association to strengthen the network.