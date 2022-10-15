Grama Darshini launched in Krishna dist

Machilipatnam: Krishna District Collector P Ranjith Basha formally launched 'Grama Darshini' programme on Friday at Peda Pulipaka village of Penamaluru mandal in Krishna district.

Speaking on the occasion, the Collector said that about 70 officials would be participating in 'Grama Darshini' programme to resolve various problems of the people. The programme is aimed to identify public problems and take necessary action, he added.

Later, Ranjith Basha visited grama sachivalayam and verified several registers. He enquired about YSR Pension Kanuka and the officials told them that about 470 people are taking pensions. He also verified the list of the beneficiaries of Vahana Mitra, YSR Kapu Nestam and Cheyuta schemes. The village officials told the Collector that Jal Jeevan Mission works would be started next week.

He also inspected the fair price shop in the village and observed the working process of the e-PoS machine. When he questioned about ration cards, rice and other essential commodities, the officials explained that about 1,350 rice cardholders are being supplied with ration every month. Penamaluru Tahsildar Bhadru, MPDO Sunitha Sharma, MEO Kanaka Maha Lakshmi, Peda Pulipaka Sarpanch Srinivasa Chowdary, YSR Tadigadapa Municipal Commissioner Dr N Prakash Rao and others participated.