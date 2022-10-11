Grama Darshini to resolve people's problems

Machilipatnam: Krishna District Collector P Ranjith Basha disclosed that they would implement 'Grama Darshini' for swiftly resolving village people's problems and they have already developed software for this.

He said that they had selected 75 officers for this programme, who will visit villages as per scheduled messages.

Along with Joint Collector Mahesh Kumar, the Collector received petitions at Spandana at Machilipatnam on Monday. Speaking on the occasion, Collector Ranjith said that as part of Grama Darshini, every officer must visit two villages per month and submit a report after carefully inspecting hospitals, drinking water facilities, sanitation, schools and sachivalayams in the village.

These officers must upload all the problems they found out during their visit and must solve the problems without delay.

The Collector said through Grama Darshini, the administration will know the feedback of the villagers over the administration. Referring to Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy's programme, the Collector said that on October 19, the CM will visit Avanigadda constituency to launch a programme where issues of land pattas will be solved, which will fall in section 22 A. He directed the officials concerned to comlete 22 A land registrations to the respective owners from October 22.

MUDA VC B Narayana Reddy, DRO Venkateswarlu, DWMA PD Surya Narayana, DRDA PD Vara Prasad, DSO Parvathi, DEO Tahera Sultana were present on the occasion.