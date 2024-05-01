Rahul Gandhi planted doctored video of Amit Shah, claims Tamil Nadu BJP

Chennai: The Tamil Nadu BJP on Wednesday accused Congress leader Rahul Gandhi of planting the doctored video of Union Home Minister Amit Shah that went viral on social media recently.

State BJP spokesman A.N.S. Prasad said in a statement issued on Wednesday that without the knowledge of Rahul Gandhi, Telengana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy would not have dared to "commit such an act" (of circulating the doctored video of Amit Shah).

The BJP leader also said that after realising that the Congress will suffer a crushing defeat in the Lok Sabha elections, the party is resorting to short-cuts to defame the BJP.

"But the people of the country would give a fitting reply to the Congress and its INDI Alliance partners in these elections," he said.

Unlike the canards spread by the Congress and DMK, the stand of the BJP has always been to continue with reservations for the OBC, SC, and ST communities, Prasad said.

He also said that during the BJP-backed government's regime at the Centre in 1989, 27 per cent reservation was given to the OBCs based on the Mandal Commission's recommendations, which was delayed by the past Congress governments.