Grama Sachivalayam employees salaries' stalled, officials assure' to resolve it in a week

The salaries of grama sachivalayam employees have been stalled. With the Panchayat Raj's directives to put a bill under sections 301 and 302 for salaries payable to outsourcing and contract employees and private agencies have caused confusion. In most districts, staff are waiting for the bills to be cleared. The village and ward secretariat system was made available in the state from October 2. Municipal and Urban Development has issued directives to pay salaries of 010 account as with the government employees for employees appointed in the ward secretaries.

Bills for October and November wages have put forth to this extent. Staff are backing bills in the 301 and 302 accounts of employees' salaries at village secretaries. Grama Secretariat employees are demanding further orders from Panchayati Raj and Rural Development Officers to give directions not to put the bills according to section 301, 302.

However, with this problem Panchayat Raj and Chief Secretary of Rural Development Gopalakrishna Dwivedi tweeted on Monday that the issues raised regarding the salaries of village secretariat employees will be resolved in a week.