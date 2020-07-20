Grama Sachivalayam recruitment exams in AP postponed amid rise in coronavirus cases

AP Grama Sachivalayam: Andhra Pradesh government has decided to postpone the Village secretariat examinations in the wake of increasing Coronavirus cases. The government seems to have taken this decision as coronavirus cases have been registered mostly in all the districts of the state since a week. The Andhra Pradesh government earlier decided to conduct these tests in the second week of August and open the schools as well. However, it has been postponed due to unfavourable conditions in the state. Apart from this, many exams are also being postponed. The Panchayati Raj Commissioner tweeted that they are postponing the examinations in this context. However, the new dates are yet to be announced.

The Panchayati Raj Department has announced that the exams, which are scheduled to be held on the second week of August, have been postponed. The decision to this extent was made in view of the severity of the coronavirus cases in the state. Gopalakrishna Dwivedi, Principal Secretary, Panchayati Raj Department, tweeted that no decision has been taken on when the examinations will be held. New dates and schedules will be announced soon.

In January this year, the Panchayati Raj and Urban Development Departments issued separate notifications for the recruitment of 14,062 posts in village secretariats and 2,146 posts in ward secretariats for 19 categories.

A total of 11.06 lakh candidates have applied for these. For the recruitment of the respective posts, 14 types of examinations have to be conducted, which are postponed.