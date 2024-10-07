Grand Celebration of Dasara Festival on the 5th Day – Bhadrakali Goddess in Skandamata Ornamentation

Live
Highlights
The Dasara festival continued its grand celebration on the fifth day in SriSailam, with devotees receiving the blessings of Bhadrakali Goddess adorned as Skandamata.
Srisailam: The Dasara festival continued its grand celebration on the fifth day in SriSailam, with devotees receiving the blessings of Bhadrakali Goddess adorned as Skandamata. The sight of the goddess in her resplendent attire mesmerized the devotees, who participated in various rituals and prayers.
On this occasion, Lord Mallikarjuna Swami and Goddess Bhadrakali were seated on the Shesha Vahana and received worship from the devotees.
The festivities also featured the auspicious village festival of Aadi Damps, celebrated with vibrant processions through the temple streets, creating a visual feast for all present.
