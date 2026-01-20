Grand celebrations mark Yogi Vemana Jayanti

Amaravati: Yogi Vemana Jayanti was celebrated with great fervour across Andhra Pradesh on Monday, following the State Government’s decision to observe January 19 every year as a State festival. In line with this decision, grand celebrations were organised throughout the state to honour the legendary Telugu poet and philosopher.

At the AP Secretariat, Chief Secretary K Vijayanand, along with Special Chief Secretary (General Administration) J Syamala Rao, chief minister’s secretary AV Rajamouli and other senior officials, paid floral tributes to the portrait of Yogi Vemana and offered respectful homage.

Speaking on the occasion, Chief Secretary Vijayanand said that there would hardly be any Telugu person unfamiliar with the name of Yogi Vemana. He said that Vemana’s verses are compulsorily included in Telugu textbooks at the primary education level and described the Vemana Satakam as a crowning jewel of Telugu literature. He recalled that in the 17th century, Yogi Vemana used his powerful verses to question social inequalities and to awaken public consciousness about the prevailing social conditions of the time.

The main official celebrations are being held at Yogi Vemana’s Samadhi at Katarupalli village in Kadiri mandal of Sri Sathya Sai district.

British officer CP Brown was the first to bring Vemana’s verses in book form, compiling 1,165 poems. Brown reportedly toured several regions of Rayalaseema, including Kurnool, Yemmiganur, Adoni, Anantapur, Nallacheruvu, Kadiri and parts of Kadapa district in 1829, and printed 500 copies of the collection, distributing 50 copies to local people.

The programme was attended by Deputy Secretary Ramasubbiah, AP Secretariat Employees’ Association president Ramakrishna, Secretariat officers, staff and employees from various departments, who all joined in paying rich tributes to the revered poet.