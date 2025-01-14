Grand feast of 470 dishes welcomes son-in-law in Yanam

Rajamahendravaram: The hospitality and culinary generosity of the people in the Godavari districts are legendary, especially when it comes to hosting guests. But what happens when a son-in-law visits for his first festival? The answer lies in a remarkable celebration near Kakinada in the Union Territory of Yanam.

Honorary President of the Yanam Traders’ Association Majeti Satya Bhaskar, and his wife Venkateswari hosted a lavish feast for their son-in-law, Saketh, and their daughter Harinya. The feast featured an astounding 470 varieties of dishes, showcasing the family’s warmth and tradition.

The spread included vegetarian curries, traditional snacks, sweets, fruits, dry fruits, and chilled beverages, leaving no stone unturned. Overwhelmed by the effort, Harinya and Saketh expressed their amazement, stating they had never seen such a variety in vegetarian cuisine before. The event stands as a testament to the region’s rich culture of hospitality and festive spirit.