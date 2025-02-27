  • Menu
Grand Rathsavam Celebrated at Srikalahastheeswara Temple

Highlights

The Srikalahastheeswara Temple was a sight to behold as it hosted a magnificent Rathsavam as part of the Mahashivratri Brahmotsavam celebrations.

Tirupati District: The Srikalahastheeswara Temple was a sight to behold as it hosted a magnificent Rathsavam as part of the Mahashivratri Brahmotsavam celebrations. Devotees gathered in large numbers to witness the grand festivities, marking this significant event in the temple's calendar.

The highlight of the day was the ceremonial procession of Sri Somaskandamurthy, who was elegantly adorned with gold ornaments. Accompanied by Sri Gnana Prasunambika Devi, the deity was brought to the elaborately decorated chariots in a traditional manner within the temple's ornate mandapa.

In accordance with ancient scriptures, Sankalpa pujas were performed, with Vedic scholars leading the chanting of mantras, creating a spiritually immersive atmosphere. Following the rituals, the Lord and Goddess were paraded on separate chariots, drawing cheers and reverence from the throngs of devotees.

The Rathsavam transformed the Srikalahastheeswara Temple into a vibrant hub of devotion and celebration, as devotees engaged in prayers and celebrations throughout the day.

