Grandeur marks Adivasi Day celebration

Saluru: World Adivasi Day was celebrated in a grand manner at Saluru on Wednesday.

The State government has decided to celebrate the World Adivasi Day at the State-level at Saluru in Parvathipuram Manyam district for the first time after the formation of the new district.

District in-charge Minister Gudivada Amarnath, Deputy Chief Minister P Rajanna Dora and others have taken part in this programme.

Minister Amarnath said that Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy has been striving hard for the welfare of the tribals. He said Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy has affection towards the tribals and even during his tenure as an Opposition leader, he fought against GO No.97 related to bauxite mining in Chinthapalli.

The State government is taking special care in the implementation of welfare programmes for the tribals, he added. Rajanna Dora said that the Chief Minister is committed to protection of the rights of tribals.

Under ROFR, the previous TDP government had issued pattas to only 16,000 beneficiaries in 40,000 acres, whereas Jagan Mohan Reddy had issued pattas to 1.5 lakh beneficiaries in 2.64 lakh acres, he said. The YSRCP government has spent about Rs 19,980 crore for the welfare of tribals so far, he added. No other State had been implementing these many schemes in the country, the Deputy Chief Minister said.

As part of the celebrations, a photo exhibition was organised by the Information and Public Relations Department on the developmental programmes and the welfare schemes implemented for the tribals. Various departments set up stalls reflecting their activities. Different tribal cultural teams from the nook and corner of the State had participated and presented a splendid show.