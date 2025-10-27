‘Greater Tirupati’ is CM Naidu’s vision, asserts TDP

Tirupati: TDP Tirupati Parliamentary president and Yadava Corporation Chairman G Narasimha Yadav said that the development of Tirupati began and flourished under the leadership of TDP. Addressing the media at Tirupati Press Club on Sunday, he asserted that major infrastructure and civic developments in the temple city were initiated during the tenures of Nandamuri Taraka Rama Rao (NTR) and N Chandrababu Naidu.

Yadav criticised the behaviour of YSRCP corporators in the recent Municipal Corporation Council meeting, calling it ‘ridiculous and politically motivated.’ He stated that the concept of Greater Tirupati was envisioned by Chandrababu Naidu, and it was under the previous TDP government that master plan roads were allocated to support this vision.

Referring to the Municipal Corporation building, Yadav alleged that the government was acting arbitrarily. “During our tenure, we resolved to construct the building near Rythu Bazaar on RC Road after allocating the existing site for TUDA. But the YSRCP ignored these plans, started construction elsewhere, and left it incomplete,” he said.

Deputy Mayor RC Muni Krishna said that the TDP government gave priority to education and healthcare in Tirupati. He alleged that the YSRCP corporators acted arbitrarily during the council meeting, demanding discussion on the 100th agenda item without addressing prior points. “It was absurd to see them bring placards supporting Greater Tirupati while accusing coalition leaders of opposing it,” he remarked.

Muni Krishna clarified that the Greater Tirupati proposal was included in the agenda as per the Chief Minister’s vision and accused the YSRCP of trying to obstruct development for political gain. TDP leaders Pathakam Venkatesh, Subbu Yadav, and Ganji Sudhakar Reddy were also present.