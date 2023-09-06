  • Menu
Green Army presents plants to teachers

Green Army functionaries present rose plants to teachers at Chinna Badam high school in Palasa mandal on the occasion of Teachers’ Day on Tuesday
Highlights

Members of Green Army, an NGO working for the improvement of greenery by planting saplings celebrated Teachers’ Day in novel way at Chinna Badam high school in Palasa mandal on Tuesday.

Srikakulam: Members of Green Army, an working for the improvement of greenery by planting saplings celebrated Teachers’ Day in novel way at Chinna Badam high school in Palasa mandal on Tuesday. On the occasion, NGO founder president Bonela Gopal along with members presented rose plants to the teachers. Film actor Amma Rama Krishna explained the importance of the trees to protect environmental balance and appealed to teachers to inculcate habit of planting trees among students which will help improve greenery around us.

Teachers B Dasaradhi, D Srinivasa Rao, local elders R Shanthi Kumari, D Srinivasa Rao and D Vykunta Rao attended.

