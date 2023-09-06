Live
- Characteristics of growing up in a controlled parenting environment
- Visakhapatnam: Rally held to promote awareness on eye donation
- BJP condemns TN Minister’s remark
- Visakhapatnam: Mayor imparts lessons to students
- Moosarambagh flyover re-opened for public
- Teachers’ role indispensable in students’ future: MP Reddappa
- Is India really struggling with an unskilled workforce?
- Exquisite lehenga designs to keep an eye on for weddings
- Google to turn 25 soon, CEO Sundar Pichai releases a public memo; Read
- Spl trains between Vizag, Pt Deen Dayal Upadhyaya Junction
Just In
Green Army presents plants to teachers
Highlights
Members of Green Army, an NGO working for the improvement of greenery by planting saplings celebrated Teachers’ Day in novel way at Chinna Badam high school in Palasa mandal on Tuesday.
Srikakulam: Members of Green Army, an working for the improvement of greenery by planting saplings celebrated Teachers’ Day in novel way at Chinna Badam high school in Palasa mandal on Tuesday. On the occasion, NGO founder president Bonela Gopal along with members presented rose plants to the teachers. Film actor Amma Rama Krishna explained the importance of the trees to protect environmental balance and appealed to teachers to inculcate habit of planting trees among students which will help improve greenery around us.
Teachers B Dasaradhi, D Srinivasa Rao, local elders R Shanthi Kumari, D Srinivasa Rao and D Vykunta Rao attended.
Next Story
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS