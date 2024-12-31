Greet innovatively with books, pens: Collector

Eluru: District Collector K Vetri Selvi suggested that officials and others who come to meet her and wish her good luck as part of the New Year celebrations should give her books and pens that will help poor students instead of flower bouquets, plants, garlands and shawls.

She said that greetings with full heart and affection are enough. She suggested that those who bring bouquets, garlands and shawls should innovatively provide books and pens to help poor students at the same cost.