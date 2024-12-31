Live
- Wanted ABT activist arrested from Bengal’s Murshidabad
- Chinna Jeeyar lays stress on values & discipline
- Spreads hate, yet no action: Oppn leaders slam Rane’s ‘Kerala mini-Pak’ quip
- CID arrests senior assistant in Sub-Collector office fire case
- Bhubaneswar: SBI donates school bus, pick-up vehicle
- Farmers must be compensated quickly: Naveen
- Crop damage: Deadline extended for farmers to submit report
- Bhubaneswar: CM, ministers assess crop damage
- One lakh houses to be distributed soon
- Hyderabad: Man dies after falling from terrace
Just In
Greet innovatively with books, pens: Collector
Highlights
District Collector K Vetri Selvi suggested that officials and others who come to meet her and wish her good luck as part of the New Year celebrations
Eluru: District Collector K Vetri Selvi suggested that officials and others who come to meet her and wish her good luck as part of the New Year celebrations should give her books and pens that will help poor students instead of flower bouquets, plants, garlands and shawls.
She said that greetings with full heart and affection are enough. She suggested that those who bring bouquets, garlands and shawls should innovatively provide books and pens to help poor students at the same cost.
Next Story
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS