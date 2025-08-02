Grievance Day conducted at CRDA office

Guntur: A grievance day was conducted at the CRDA office in Tulluru on Friday to address the concerns of farmers from the Amaravati Capital Region. Several farmers met with APCRDA additional commissioner G Surya Sai Praveen Chand and submitted petitions related to the negotiated settlement policy, village boundary lands, assigned lands, annuity, and other matters. The officials took immediate action on the issues raised and also assured petitioners that grievances regarding village boundary lands and assigned lands will be addressed in line with the government’s directives.

Officials from various departments in CRDA participated in the event and resolved a majority of the issues on the spot. For the remaining grievances, officers had given prompt resolution and emphasised that there is no delay in addressing public concerns. All farmers are encouraged to take full advantage of grievance day.

A total of 78 complaints were received. GRM nodal officer P Jayashree, special deputy collectors B Srinivasa Naik, M Seshireddy, KS Bhagyarekha, P Padmavathi, AG Chinni Krishna, G Ravinder, G Bheemarao, assistant director of CRDA survey department G Panduranga Rao Ramakrishnan, tahsildars, zonal joint director, senior planner CH Madhusudhan and other officials were present.