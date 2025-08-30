Live
Grievance Day held at CRDA office
Guntur: Grievance Day was held at the CRDA office in Tulluru to address the concerns of farmers from Amaravati Capital Region on Friday. Several...
Guntur: Grievance Day was held at the CRDA office in Tulluru to address the concerns of farmers from Amaravati Capital Region on Friday. Several farmers met with APCRDA Additional Commissioner G Surya Sai Praveen Chand and submitted petitions related to the Negotiated Settlement Policy (NSP) related issues, village boundary lands, assigned lands, annuity, and other matters. He instructed the officials concerned to take immediate action on the issues raised. He assured petitioners that grievances regarding Lanka lands and assigned lands will be addressed in line with the government’s directives.
Officials from various CRDA departments participated in the event and resolved majority of the issues on the spot. For the remaining grievances, officers had given prompt resolution and emphasised that there is no delay in addressing public concerns. All farmers are encouraged to make full use of grievance day sessions, held every Friday from 10 am to 1 pm, to voice their concerns.
A total of 59 complaints were received, including 55 land-related issues in Amaravati, one each on development promotion, estates and two related to Social Development.
GRM Nodal Officer P Jayashree, special deputy collectors M Seshireddy, KS Bhagyarekha, P Padmavathi, AG Chinni Krishna, G Ravinder, G Bheemarao, development promotion zonal director CH Madhusudhan Rao were among those, who participated.