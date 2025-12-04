Grievance redressal must improve further

Anantapur: Finance, Planning, Commercial Taxes and Legislative Affairs Minister P Keshav directed officials to significantly improve the resolution of applications received through the Public Grievance Redressal System (PGRS), warning that action would be taken against officers closing petitions without proper solutions.

He stressed that the credibility of the government depends on the quality of grievance disposal.

The Minister chaired a review meeting at the Mini Conference Hall of the Anantapur Collectorate, along with District Collector O Anand and officials from multiple departments.

Collector Anand presented detailed data on petitions received, counters set up for grievance registration, and measures being taken to follow up on pending cases.

During the meeting, the Minister randomly inspected several petitions, directly calling applicants to verify whether their grievances were addressed satisfactorily. He stated that Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu is giving special attention to PGRS and instructed that all directions be strictly implemented at the field level. He said negligent responses or improper closure of complaints would not be tolerated.

In a press conference later at the Revenue Bhavan, Minister Keshav revealed that nearly 50,000 grievances had been received so far, of which 35,000 were resolved.

He noted that some officers were marking petitions “closed” without actual resolution, prompting the government to strengthen the multi-level audit checks. Any grievance falsely closed is re-opened automatically and re-assigned to the concerned official, he added.

Stating that most grievances pertain to revenue and police departments, the Minister said weekly reviews will be conducted and strict accountability measures enforced. “Every petition must be treated seriously. The government is committed to transparent, responsible governance,” he said.