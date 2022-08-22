GRT Jewellery showroom opens in Vijayawada

Vijayawada (NTR District): GRT Jewellers Managing Directors Ananda Narayanan and Radhakrishnan have inaugurated its spacious three-storeyed showroom behind DV Manor Hotel at Bandar Road here on Monday. This is the GRT's 57th show room and 17 in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana States. The exclusive jewellery showroom with huge collection of Gold and diamond ornaments designed as per the tradition and culture of Andhra Pradesh.

The GRT Jewellery MD said they are offering jewellery with unmatched craftsmanship and unique jewellery made of gold, diamonds, platinum and silver. As an inaugural offer, they are offering a discount of Rs 50 per gram on gold ornaments and 10 per cent discount on diamond and uncut diamonds value. Besides, the show room offering 25 per cent discount on making charges for silver articles and 10 per cent discount on silver jewellery.

The MD said the show room is offering ethnic and vintage designs matched with local traditions and ruby and emerald studded jewellery with auspicious sparkles. He said light weight gold, diamond and platinum chains to suit the taste of school and college going students are available. He said antique collection of silver gift articles are available.

11 months gold savings scheme was introduced for the benefit of customers in which the customers can purchase ornaments of their choice without making charges, he informed.