GSI opens its 1st camp office in state

Vijayawada: Geological Survey of India (GSI), a premier geoscience organisation, opened its first camp office in Andhra Pradesh here on Tuesday.

Ch Venkateswara Rao, additional director general (ADG) and head of department, GSI Southern Region, inaugurated the camp office of GSI on the premises of Andhra Pradesh Mineral Development Corporation (APMDC) in 100-ft road in Kanuru here.

This is the first office by the GSI after the bifurcation of Andhra Pradesh. Geological Survey of India (GSI) has been continuously contributing in the nation building process by exploring new mineral resources. Speaking on the occasion, Venkateswara Rao said that the new camp office will help in maintaining better coordination with the state government on matters related to mineral exploration.

He also said GSI will provide the mineral data to the state. Venkateswara Rao informed that V L Kantha Rao, secretary to the ministry of mines, Government of India, has been instrumental in establishing the camp office in Andhra Pradesh. He also appreciated V G Venkata Reddy, director, DMG and APMDC for their unwavering support in setting up of the camp office on the APMDC premises.

S N Mahapatro, Dy director general, state unit, Andhra Pradesh, stressed upon the need for regular interactions between the GSI and state DMG on the exploration projects taken up in the state for better coordination, technical guidance on auction of blocks and sharing of knowledge.

Director (technical Coordination), state unit, Dr Apurba Banerjee, P Raja Babu, joint director, Directorate of Mining and Geology (DMG), D Sreenivasa Rao, joint director, DMG and others were present.