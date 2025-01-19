Ex-MP concerned over delay in Polavaram reconstruction

Rajamahendravaram : Former MP GV Harsha Kumar has demanded that the State government clarify when the reconstruction of the Polavaram project will begin. He alleged that there has been no effort to rectify past mistakes related to the project.

Speaking at a press conference held at Rajiv Gandhi Degree College here on Saturday, Harsha Kumar questioned how the reconstruction of the diaphragm wall could proceed without conducting a geological survey. He warned that improper construction could significantly damage the Godavari region.

He also pointed out that Rs 8,500 crore was required for interlinking of Godavari, Krishna and Penna rivers, while the Central government has announced funding of only Rs 4,000 crore. He stressed the need for the State government to explain how it plans to manage the remaining funds.

Harsha Kumar criticised the TDP-led NDA government in the State for failing to reopen schemes that were cancelled during the tenure of former Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, despite promises to do so. He also condemned the delay in allocating TIDCO houses, noting that even after seven months in power, the government failed to fulfil its commitment.

Furthermore, he remarked that there was no significant difference between the current and previous governments regarding the allocation of seats for SC and ST students in medical colleges. Graduate MLC candidate GV Sundar also participated.