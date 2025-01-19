Awards for exemplary performers in waste management: Minister

Kondapi : Minister for Social Welfare Dr Dola Sree Bala Veeranjaneya Swamy announced that ‘Swachh Andhra - Swachh Divas’ will be observed every third Saturday, following the directive of Chief Minister Nara Chandrababu Naidu to transform Andhra Pradesh into a cleanest State in the country.

He announced that the government will present awards to the exemplary performers in the waste management sector on Gandhi Jayanti.

The Minister, accompanied by AP Maritime Board Chairman Damcharla Satyanarayana, participated in the ‘Swachh Andhra - Swachh Divas’ programme at Turpu Nayudu Palem in Tanguturu mandal of Kondapi constituency on Saturday and took the Swachh Andhra pledge.

Speaking on the occasion, the Minister outlined the government’s comprehensive approach to waste management.

He noted that while the previous TDP government had implemented solid waste management schemes, these facilities had deteriorated due to a lack of maintenance during the subsequent administration.

The current government is taking steps to revive these facilities and is placing special emphasis on both solid and liquid waste management systems.

He also detailed the implementation of ODF (Open Defecation Free) initiatives, including the provision of toilets for newly sanctioned houses for the poor.

The government is advancing towards ODF Plus status by ensuring zero open defecation and maintaining clean surroundings, while also implementing wet and dry waste segregation and exploring waste-to-energy conversion projects, he explained.

Swamy announced the introduction of monthly themes, with 12 different themes planned for the next 12 months, and called for active participation from every citizen, from the village level upward, to make this programme successful across the district.