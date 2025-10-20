Live
GST reduction brings cheer to public
Ongole: Prakasam district joint collector R Gopala Krishna stated that the reduced GST rates are bringing more light into people’s lives during Deepavali.
He attended the closing ceremony of the ‘Super GST-Super Savings’ campaign as the chief guest at Prakasam Bhavan on Sunday. Speaking at the programme organised under GST Deputy Commissioner Satya Prakash’s supervision, the JC said that GST reductions have significantly lowered prices of various commodities. He explained that awareness programmes were conducted by district machinery from Dasara-Navaratri through Deepavali, following state government directives.
During the campaign’s conclusion, officials and staff from various departments, along with the JC, expressed joy by bursting firecrackers at Prakasam Bhavan. The JC extended Deepavali greetings to all district residents.
DMHO Dr Venkateswarlu, District Agriculture Officer Srinivasa Rao, Motor Vehicle Inspector Surendra, and other officials participated in the programme.