GST reduction on farm equipment benefits farmers: Collector

Kurnool: District Collector Dr A Siri on Friday said that the reduction in GST rates has brought direct benefits to farmers by lowering the prices of tractors and other agricultural implements.

She urged farmers to make the best use of these reforms.

Speaking at an awareness programme on GST tax reduction organised by the Agriculture Department at Lakshmipuram village in Kallur mandal on Friday, the Collector, along with Panyam MLA Gowru Charita Reddy, explained the advantages of reduced GST on farm machinery and essential commodities.

On this occasion, she stressed that both Central and State governments have ensured that GST relief measures extend to all sections of society.

Dr Siri advised citizens to be vigilant while shopping and verify whether goods are being sold at revised rates.

She noted that reduced GST on essential items would help families save up to Rs 1,000 every month. She also highlighted the reduction of GST on health insurance premiums and encouraged the public to secure medical coverage.

Addressing farmers, the Collector recommended crop diversification, minimal use of pesticides, promotion of natural farming, and livestock rearing through schemes like the Livestock Mission to boost rural incomes.

The Collector further emphasised the need to eradicate illiteracy in the district by sending all children to school. She assured villagers that issues like drainage cleaning and bridge construction, brought to her attention during the programme, would be addressed promptly.

MLA Gowru Charita Reddy also stated that the GST reduction on day-to-day essentials would significantly ease the financial burden on the common people.

Later, the Collector and the MLA visited stalls exhibiting agricultural machinery and equipment arranged by the Agriculture and allied department.