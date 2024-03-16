Guddampalli Venu participate in Bhoomi Puja program for CC Road in Hindupuram municipality

YSRCP leaders led by Guddampalli Venu Reddy participated in the Bhoomi Puja program for the newly constructed CC road in the 4th Ward Sivalayam Street of Hindupuram Municipality. The program was organized under the direction of Councilor "Dadu" and saw the participation of various party leaders and activists.

Venu Reddy highlighted the long-standing issues faced by the ward due to the poor condition of the road and expressed satisfaction with the initiation of the construction of the CC road, which is estimated to cost around 40 lakhs. He criticized former MLA Balayya for neglecting development in the area and focusing solely on his film career.

Venu Reddy urged the people of Hindupuram to give a strong warning to Balayya Babu in the upcoming general election and emphasized the importance of women's representation in politics. He announced the nomination of T N Deepika as the MLA candidate and Mrs. Boya Santhamma as the MP candidate on behalf of YSRCP, urging the residents to support and vote for them.

The Bhoomi Puja program was attended by Municipal Chairman Indraja, Councilors Lakshmi Mahesh Goud, King C Shafi, Mushtaq, Ex Councilor Rammurthy, SC Cell Cluster 1 Convener Ambedkar Nagar Naveen, and other YSRCP leaders, activists, and residents. The event aimed to showcase the party's commitment to development and progress in the region.