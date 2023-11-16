Gudivada Amarnath says Nadendla Manohar's misleading on employment

VISAKHAPATNAM: Andhra Pradesh IT Minister Gudivada Amarnath on Thursday said that the Jana Sena PAC chairman Nadendla Manohar is reading the script of Chandrababu in alleging the YSRCP government.

Reacting to the Nadendla Manohar's criticism on employment in industries, Amarnath said that opposition parties of AP are unable to digest the development carried out by the government and is spreading false propaganda. Gudivada Amarnath further said that Nadendla Manohar is misleading the people and running in the footsteps of Chandrababu to backstab Pawan Kalyan.

He highlighted the progress made under the current government, stating that the state's Gross State Domestic Product (GSDP) has improved significantly, as recognized by the Reserve Bank of India. He claimed that the state's per capita income has risen from the 174th position to the ninth position.

The minister also emphasized the government's achievements in job creation and claimed that over 1.3 lakh people have got employment through industries since the YSRCP came to power, and 13 lakh people have been employed through the Micro, Small, and Medium Enterprises (MSME) sector.

Amarnath highlighted improvements in the agriculture and industrial sectors, indicating that the state has moved up in rankings in both areas. He also mentioned investments in the state, have increased.

Earlier, Nadendla Manohar has made allegations on the YSRCP government of not providing jobs to the unemployed through industries in the state.