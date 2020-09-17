Gudivada: Naidu will get punishment in people's court, says Kodali Nani

Gudivada: Civil Supplies Minister Kodali Venkateswara Rao (Nani) said former Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu would face punishment in the people's court in Amaravati land scam case. He said Chandrababu Naidu may escape from the court cases temporarily with influence but he would surely face the punishment in the people's court.

Nani spoke to the media here on Wednesday in view of the ongoing controversy on Amaravati land scam issue and war of words between the TDP and the YSRCP.

He alleged the Amaravati region was chosen as capital to enrich Chandrababu Naidu and his followers stating that the supporters and followers of Chandrababu Naidu had purchased lands in Amaravati between Rs 25 to Rs 30 lakh per acre because they knew that the capital would be built there.

He said the state government after coming into power appointed Cabinet sub-committee to study the land scam in Amaravati and later formed Special Investigation Team to probe the alleged scam. He made it clear that innocent people would not be implicated in the investigation. He recalled the State cabinet took a decision in March to hand over the land scam case to the CBI but the CBI could not take up the case due to cases investigated all over India by CBI.

Kodali Nani said the CM has issued order for the SIT probe on the land scam. He said the people of Andhra Pradesh knew about the life and history of Chandrababu Naidu stating that how he came into politics, how much property he owned before entering politics, how he had grown as political leader in the State.

He said Chandrababu Naidu knew very well how to get stay orders in court cases and added that people of Andhra Pradesh are observing everything. He said people have already punished Chandrababu Naidu by defeating in the Assembly elections by giving only 23 seats.