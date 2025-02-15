Guillain Barre Syndrome: 5 patients admitted to GGH

Guntur: Five patients suffering from Guillain Barre Syndrome were admitted to the GGH-Guntur on Friday. The health condition of two patients was said to be critical. One patient suffering from Guillain Barre Syndrome died in Srikakulam district. GGH medical officials informed that seven cases were reported in February. Taking the cases into consideration, GGH-Guntur was alerted. According to the GGH-Guntur superintendent Dr Ramana Yashaswi, the health condition of two persons is serious.

He said that while one person was undergoing treatment at the ICU, another person was on a ventilator. Three other persons were undergoing treatment at the ward at the GGH and two persons were discharged from the hospital.

The Guillain Barre Syndrome is related to the resistance power in the body.

Meanwhile, Special Chief Ssecretary (Health) M T Krishna Babu visited the GGH-Guntur on Friday and enquired about the health condition of the patients undergoing treatment.

He said he came to know that five patients suffering from GBS were undergoing treatment at the GGH. The health condition of patients is stable, he said.