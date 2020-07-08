Guntakal: Railways introduces mutual benefit freight system

Guntakal (Anantapur): The First rake of SCR under the newly introduced Round-Trip traffic concept has been availed by the Bharathi Cements siding, Yerraguntla. Under this, the Company has loaded clinker from their siding in Yerraguntla to Krishnapatnam Port (for export to Sri Lanka) and in return direction has loaded imported Pet Coke from Krishnapatnam Port to Bharathi Cements, Yerraguntla, according to a Railway press release.



Recently, Indian Railways has introduced the concept of Round-trip traffic with a view to enhance its freight loading basket, to attract the new traffic and also to divert the traffic moving by road. Under this concept, if the freight customer (consignor) commits to offer traffic in return direction to the originating loading station, either from the destination station or from any point within 200 km of the destination station, then the traffic for both outward and return traffic shall be charged at lower rate than the applicable class rates on outward and return direction traffic. This shall be subject to the condition that loading in return direction begins within 24 hours of the release of outward rake at its destination.

As a result of availing concession under this concept, the consignor has benefitted around Rs 8.7 lakh in terms of freight, due to reduction in class rate. Simultaneously, Railways has also earned over Rs 15 lakhs in terms of freight for the return direction traffic which otherwise would have been empty haulage.

Gajanan Mallya, General Manager, South Central Railway has appreciated the marketing efforts of the Officials of Guntakal Division in creating awareness among the freight customers about the benefits of this innovative concept introduced by Rail Ministry and also in capturing the additional loading for the zone.