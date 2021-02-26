Guntur: 21 CIT students get placement in AppTom Electronics

Guntur: Campus recruitment was held by AppTom Electronics Pvt Ltd, for the students of Chalapathi Institute of Technology, Guntur on February 24-25th, at Chalapathi Institute of Technology, Mothadaka, Guntur campus.

As many as 314 students participated in the recruitment drive and out of them, 21 students were selected after they came out successfully in aptitude test, personal interview, said Dr V Ranga Rao Rao, principal , Chalapathi Institute of Technology. The annual salary offered to the selected students was Rs 4 lakh for technical roles and 3lakhs for business intern roles.

During the academic year 2020-21, different training programmes have been conducted for the students going for the campus placements by the training and placement cell of the college which resulted in students getting more appointments.

The selected students have been congratulated by Chairman, Y V Anjaneyulu, Y Sujith Kumar secretary, Prof. K. Naga Sreenivasa Rao, vice principal, Prof. L. Uday Kiran Principal Polytechnic, Training and Placement Director Dr. Ch V S Ram Kishore, and all department heads Dr A Murali Krishna, Dr. P Bala Murali Krishna, Prof. D. Naga Ravi Kiran, Prof. P. Purna Chandra Rao, Prof. D. Pitchaiah, Dr. G. Sreedevi Kumari and Training and Placements Coordinator Dr. V. Naga Gopi Raju.