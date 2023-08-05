Live
Guntur: 2,83,826 certificates distributed under Jagananna Suraksha
The aim of Jagananna Suraksha scheme is to ensure that the eligible should not miss the benefits of welfare schemes, stated District Collector M Venugopal Reddy.
Along with Joint Collector G Rajakumari, he addressed a press meet in Guntur city on Friday. The Collector said from July 1 to July 31, the employees of the ward secretariats met 6,24,335 families at their houses and received 3,01,600 representations from them. Out of which, they examined 2,87,993 representations and 2,83,826 certificates distributed and 4,157 representations were rejected. He said they have distributed 11 types of certificates including Aadhaar, income, residence, and caste. He said they have distributed integrated certificates (1,41,382), income certificates (1,25,783), Aadhaar update (10,226), new ration cards (1322), ROR certificates (1146), family member certificates (1005), YSR Arogyasri updated cards (841). He appreciated the officials and staff for distributing the certificates.
District revenue officer K Chandrasekhar Rao was present.