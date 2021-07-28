Guntur: 4 lakh students to receive Jagananna Vidya Kanuka kits in district

Guntur: The district administration is making arrangements to distribute Jagananna Vidya Kanuka to 4.1 lakh students from 1 to 10th class in the government and aided schools in the State following the announcement of the government to re-open schools on August 16.

Sarva Siksha Abhiyan State project director Vetri Selvi has already directed the officials to make necessary arrangements to distribute the 'Jagananna Vidya Kanuka' to students. According to official sources, textbooks have reached the government textbook depots. Two pairs of uniform, belt, shoes, tie, school bag and notebooks will be distributed to students.

Generally at the re-opening of schools, Jaganna Vidya Kanuka kits will be distributed to students. Poor families are not in a position to purchase textbooks, uniform, school shoes to their children. Taking this into consideration, the government is distributing the Jagananna Vidya Kits to students.

Some corporate schools are selling uniform, study material and notebooks, belt, shoes and tie to students to make a fast buck. For study material, the corporate and the private schools are collecting Rs3000 to Rs 5000 from each student. The corporate schools are forcing the parents to pay the last dues and term fee too.

Meanwhile, following the orders of the government, the schools have begun admitting students. Private and government schools have already started conducting online classes to students through Zoom conference. At present the government schools are conducting baseline tests to the students to assess the education standard of the students. Based on that, the teachers will conduct the special classes to the backward students.