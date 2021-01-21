Guntur: 6 arrested in former sarpanch murder case

Guntur: Guntur rural police on Wednesday arrested six persons in connection with murder of Pedagarlapadu former sarpanch Puramsetty Ankulu at the same time they made it clear that there was no political involvement in the murder case.

Guntur rural SP Vishal Gunni said with the old group rivalry the accused murdered Ankulu on January 3 this year. The police arrested K Venkata Kotaiah, G Venkateswara Reddy, P China Sankarara Rao, M China Koteswara Rao, P Anka Rao and A Ramesh.

Accused P Sivasankar, M Chinakoteswara Rao,KVenkata Kotaiah have developed grudge against Ankulu and decided to murder him. On January 3, the accused invited Ankulu for a meeting. They offered snacks mixed with sleeping pills powder. As soon as he ate some snacks, the accused murdered him. Guntur rural SP Vishal Gunni appreciated the efforts of the police officials for for solving murder mystery within the short time. He presented reward to CDR head constable Raja Kishore.