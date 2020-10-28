Guntur: 6 head constables suspended for handcuffing farmers

Guntur: Rural SP Vishal Gunni suspended six head constables who had handcuffed the farmers while shifting them from Narasaraopet sub-jail to Guntur district jail by bus.

He issued memos to ARSI and RI responsible for handcuffing the farmers and issued orders to this effect on Wednesday. He ordered an inquiry into the incident by Additional SP (AR) and sought a report.

According to official sources, while shifting 43 remand prisoners in various cases, after conducting Covid-19 tests on October 27, they have been shifted to Guntur district jail by bus. While shifting, the head constables on escort duty had handcuffed the farmers. As soon as incident came to his notice, the SP suspended six head constables and issued memos to ARSI and RSI. He told the officials to take measures to see that such incidents do not recur.

TDP, CPI leaders protest in Guntur city: Meanwhile, leaders of the TDP and CPI staged a protest at the District Sub-Jail in Guntur city and raised slogans against the government. Addressing the gathering, CPI State secretary K Ramakrishna lambasted the State government over the incident and demanded that the government withdraw the cases booked against the farmers. He pointed out that earlier 16 farmers were sent to jail.

He felt that it is not correct to book SC, ST atrocity cases against the farmers and warned that if the government did not withdraw the cases, they will intensify their agitation.

Former Minister Nakka Ananda Babu demanded that the government take action against the DSP Durga Prasad and pointed out that the farmers were facing a lot of problems under the YSRCP rule.

Former Minister Alapati Rajendra Prasad, TDP Guntur Lok Sabha constituency president Tenali Sravan Kumar, CPI State assistant secretary Muppalla Nageswara Rao, TDP Guntur west constituency in-charge Kovelamudi Ravindra and Amaravati JAC secretary Puvvada Sudhakar took part in the protest.

Farmers who were handcuffed by police on Tuesday.










